Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.67

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.67 and last traded at $132.12, with a volume of 724116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $1,708,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

