Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Status has a total market cap of $104.75 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00039080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00021794 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00220104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,245.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,952,136,913 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,952,136,913.1495233 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02690631 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,335,628.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

