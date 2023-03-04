Status (SNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.95 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Status has a total market capitalization of $106.42 million and $2.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00040334 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00220622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,952,136,913 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,952,136,913.1495233 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02690631 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,335,628.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

