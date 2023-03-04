Stargate Finance Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003685 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $109.52 million and approximately $33.42 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

