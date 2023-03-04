Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on March 21st

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $164.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $78,260,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,872,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $34,970,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

