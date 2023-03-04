Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $87.26 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $78,260,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,872,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $34,970,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.