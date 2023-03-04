SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,382,000 after buying an additional 1,772,233 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after buying an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SSNC opened at $59.53 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

