SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSAAY shares. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.77 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.