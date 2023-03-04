Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Squarespace Trading Up 2.1 %

SQSP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. 344,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,292. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $177,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.