Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWSS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,922. Springwater Special Situations has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 769,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 179,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

