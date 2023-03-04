Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.52.

SPLK opened at $100.75 on Friday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

