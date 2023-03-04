Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 228 ($2.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £921.37 million, a PE ratio of 11,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.73. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.06).
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.