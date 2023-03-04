Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 228 ($2.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £921.37 million, a PE ratio of 11,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 228.73. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.06).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

