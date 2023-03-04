SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 38.6% in February

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 77,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of SPI Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPI Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPI Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 29,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. SPI Energy has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SPI Energy

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SPI Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

