SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.09

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.09 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.91), with a volume of 6,500 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 million, a P/E ratio of 962.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and train stations.

