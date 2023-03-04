Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,207 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $34.18 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

