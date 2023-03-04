SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Up 1.0 %

SouthState stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. SouthState has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,536 shares of company stock worth $5,900,024 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in SouthState by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SouthState by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,056,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.