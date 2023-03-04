Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $245.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares

About Southern States Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

