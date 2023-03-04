Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $245.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.
Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.
Institutional Trading of Southern States Bancshares
About Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.