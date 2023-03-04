Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 3%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 76,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 125,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$51.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

