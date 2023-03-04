Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.
Source Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $38.43 on Friday. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
