Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $38.43 on Friday. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Source Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Source Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Source Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

