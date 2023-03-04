SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Down 47.2% in February

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the January 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUNW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

