Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFBC traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 330. Sound Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

