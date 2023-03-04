Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.31 million-$44.35 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.