Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.31 million-$44.35 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69.
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
