Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 827,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Solaris Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:SLSSF opened at $4.45 on Friday. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

