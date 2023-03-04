SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Trading Up 3.7%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

SOHO China Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

About SOHO China

(Get Rating)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

