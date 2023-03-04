Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $2.11. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 3,158 shares changing hands.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

