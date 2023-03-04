Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCKT remained flat at $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

