Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $48.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

