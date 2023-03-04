SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded SmartFinancial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded SmartFinancial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.83.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $457.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.74.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $33,897.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Featured Stories

