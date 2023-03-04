Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 200200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Small Pharma Stock Down 12.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$22.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.
About Small Pharma
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
