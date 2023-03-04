SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren A. Unterseher Sells 201,314 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 201,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,538,569.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,804,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,349,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

