SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren A. Unterseher Sells 201,314 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 201,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $2,538,569.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,804,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,349,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SkyWater Technology

SKYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.