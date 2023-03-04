SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Thomas Sonderman Sells 4,565 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $57,427.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,020.00.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

SKYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 590,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 71,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

