SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded SJM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get SJM alerts:

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHY remained flat at $2.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830. SJM has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Featured Articles

