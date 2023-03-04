Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $111,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 8,750 shares of company stock worth $192,175 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258,483 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

