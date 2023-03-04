SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $654,161.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $654,161.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $112,082.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,361.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1,612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.03. The stock had a trading volume of 252,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,198. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03. SiTime has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

