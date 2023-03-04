SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 5,159 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $654,161.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiTime Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SITM stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $270.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in SiTime by 16,539.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 78.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 61.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after acquiring an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 242,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in SiTime by 1,612.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 195,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SiTime

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

