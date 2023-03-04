Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in February

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.5 days.

Sino Land Stock Performance

Shares of SNLAF remained flat at $1.31 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sino Land from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

