SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Tops $141.68 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $548.75 million and $141.68 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00040102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00220581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.97 or 0.99997483 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002856 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,825,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,106,540 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,825,344.7363875 with 1,204,106,540.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.44131204 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $146,416,763.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

