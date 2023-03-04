Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after buying an additional 355,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

NYSE SSD opened at $112.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

