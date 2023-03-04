Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SLVTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 97,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.45 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

