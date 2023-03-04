Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPKB. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,824,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 615,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 28.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 314,734 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,328,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,098,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 5.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,039,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 70,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,699. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.06.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

