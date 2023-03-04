Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXYAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sika presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Price Performance

Sika stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,016. Sika has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

About Sika

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.