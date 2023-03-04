Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Signature Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $113.70 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $328.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 54.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.