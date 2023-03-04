Siacoin Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $217.96 million and approximately $38.79 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,344.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00402273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00089827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00659242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00564789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00172706 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,398,072,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.