Short Interest in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Rises By 15.0%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of VJET opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.25.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On voxeljet

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in voxeljet stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of voxeljet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About voxeljet

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.