Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 65.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 689,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,003,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,815. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

