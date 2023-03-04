Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 65.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 689,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,003,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,815. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
