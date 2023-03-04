Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Decreases By 35.6%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 871,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $72.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $80.61.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.