Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Decreases By 35.6%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 31st total of 871,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of VIGI opened at $72.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $80.61.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.