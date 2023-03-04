Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 38.9%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,081,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

