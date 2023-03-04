Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Decreases By 38.9%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,081,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
