Short Interest in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Rises By 20.8%

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Telesat Stock Down 0.3 %

TSAT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. Telesat has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

Get Telesat alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Telesat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,554,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 75,308 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Telesat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.