Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Drops By 22.9%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

Tastemaker Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Tastemaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,638,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 283.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 889,973 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,516,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 204,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

