Short Interest in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Grows By 25.2%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,800 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 307,400 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Synaptogenix

In other Synaptogenix news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptogenix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptogenix by 248.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 154,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Synaptogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. 31,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.36. Synaptogenix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

About Synaptogenix

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

Further Reading

